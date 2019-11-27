New My Hero Academia Episode Adds Extra Scenes Compared to Manga

While the My Hero Academia anime attempts to follow the story lines and character beats of the manga that inspired it, sometimes the two have to diverge paths in the slightest of ways. With the two mediums varying wildly in terms of how their stories are laid out for audiences to enjoy, it’s no surprise that a few tweaks have to be made for the anime to help bolster its episodes versus the manga’s chapters. Such is the case with the recent installment that ushered in the arrival of Red Riot Unbreakable and the reception from the public at large!

Twitter User AitaikiMochi shared two clips that were created specifically for the anime, one of which has Kirishima basking in the glow of the civilians he saved from the drugged up villain’s attacks as well as a humorous quick scene of Red Riot bugging Suneater for a place at Fat Gum’s agency for his work study:

New scene added in the anime compared to the manga where civilians praise Kirishima, but he has a brief flashback to his past regrets of feeling useless. Really added more emotion and depth to this scene!! 👌 pic.twitter.com/GRoxDQ6q57 — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) November 16, 2019

KIRISHIMA ASKING TAMAKI TO LET HIM JOIN THE INTERNSHIP?!?! THIS IS NEW??!!!!! #BNHAspoilers pic.twitter.com/9UFOyCYmA7 — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) November 16, 2019

Kirishima has become one of the rising stars of this season of My Hero Academia, with his character, and ultimate technique of transforming into Red Riot Unbreakable, keeping fans drawn to the fourth story arc of the series. These scenes specifically may not add a ton to the overall story of Overhaul and the heroes’ battle against him, but it gives us a better understanding of Kirishima’s determination and character traits. Though it was shown in brief flashes, we’ll almost certainly also get a more in-depth look into his “origin story”, showing the event that acted as the impetus for him starting his quest to becoming a professional hero.

