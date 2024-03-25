Castlevania's Director Is All In on My Hero Academia

Netflix has been keyed into anime for years now, and its first major hit came courtesy of Castlevania. The video game adaptation was brought to life by Powerhouse Animation and Frederator Studios with help from creator Warren Ellis. Castlevania helped turned director Samuel Deats into a household name with anime fans. And now, the director is stepping out with their love of My Hero Academia.

Over on social media, Deats left the fandom buzzing when they posted a tribute to the My Hero Academia manga. "My Hero Academia 417 is so good... [Kohei] Horikoshi is doing such masterful stuff right now. I'm just gonna say it: if you're anime-only with MHA, you're really missing out," they wrote.

My Hero Academia 417 is so good... Horikoshi is doing such masterful stuff right now.



I'm just gonna say it: if you're anime-only with MHA, you're really missing out. — Samuel Deats 🌕 (@SamuelDeats) March 21, 2024

Of course, My Hero Academia fans will remember chapter 417 easily enough. The update went live this month under the title "Shimura", and it was plenty heavy. The chapter saw Horikoshi lean into body horror as he began unpacking the dark corners of Shigaraki's mind scape. Deku was left to navigate the environment in a desperate bid to save Shigaraki. The entire fandom was impressed with My Hero Academia chapter 417, and it seems Deats is amongst the group.

If you have not checked out the My Hero Academia manga for yourself, it is easy to spot. The series is now available on Manga Plus and the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the series, you can read the synopsis of My Hero Academia below:

"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies."

