My Hero Academia Cosplay Goes Beyond with Fem All Might

My Hero Academia has a massive fanbase behind it, and the community is not afraid to shout out their favorite heroes. From Izuku to Ochaco and more, there are tons of heroes to adore in the hit series, but few are as beloved as All Might. Now, one cosplayer is giving their take on the hero, and their fem version of the character proves One For All really is the strongest quirk out there.

Over on Instagram, the user uniastronaut put out their version of All Might and gave the hero a major makeover. They decided to imagine how the Symbol of Peace would look as a woman, and All Might looks just as powerful here as anywhere else.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨ユニコーン 宇宙飛行士✨Gaming + Cosplay (@uniastronaut)

The My Hero Academia cosplay is a straight adaptation as All Might is wearing a tailored version of their usual suit. With a fist crooked to the sky, the cosplayer here has mastered a pose that All Might favors. Their hair is also done perfectly as you can see by their bangs, and All Might rocks some long blonde hair here rather than his usual slicked-back style.

Clearly, All Might can be done in a number of ways, and this fem take on the character has earned praise from tons of fans. If you want to check out more looks from uniastronaut, you can do so on Instagram here. And if you want to catch up with All Might's latest adventures, you can read My Hero Academia on Viz Media as the publisher releases new chapters simultaneously with Japan.

What do you make of this gorgeous My Hero Academia cosplay? Does it do All Might justice? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.