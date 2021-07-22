My Hero Academia Episode 105 Drops First Stills

✖

My Hero Academia is well into its latest arc of season five, and fans are keeping a close eye on the Todoroki clan as such. After all, this new arc has put Endeavor in the spotlight as the top hero has taken Izuku on as an intern. And thanks to some new episode stills, fans can see things are about to get real tense for Shoto's family.

The My Hero Academia stills went live ahead of episode 105 this weekend. As you can see below, the new images show our main trio eating a meal at the Todoroki household, and things are not looking great. Fuyumi is nothing but a ray of sunshine in her close-up, but the same cannot be said for everyone else.

My Hero Academia Episode 105 Preview Images (2/2). pic.twitter.com/qreOaodchZ — Atsu (@Atsushi101X) July 22, 2021

As you can see, the group at large is eating dinner with Endeavor at the front of the table. The pro hero has some ongoing tension with his older son Natsu, and that beef is impacting the whole table. After all, Izuku and Bakugo are noticeably uncomfortable by the whole ordeal, so there go any plans for a nice peaceful dinner.

The second set of My Hero Academia stills released move away from the dinner to focus on another mission. Izuku, Bakugo, and Shoto are shown in close-ups as they tackle a mission on the streets. For those who have read the manga, they will know this big mission hits close to the Todoroki home, so you can expect lots of feels from this outing.

For those who have yet to catch up on My Hero Academia, season five is on the air right now, and you can stream it online through Funimation or Crunchyroll. The show's former seasons are also up to stream stateside, and retailers like Amazon have physical box sets of My Hero Academia available as well.

What do you think of these latest stills? How are you liking this latest My Hero Academia arc? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.