My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission Drops New Look at Kaminari

The upcoming third film in Kohei Horikoshi's Shonen series, My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission, might be focusing on the Three Musketeers in Midoriya, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki, but there will be a role for several other members of Class 1A it seems as a new image has surfaced of Chargebolt entering the fray. Acting as one of the best friends to Bakugo, Kaminari is definitely the most electrified hero attending UA Academy, though the use of his Quirk can often come with some serious side effects as he becomes stupefied if he unleashes too much of his power at once.

Kaminari had a big role to play in the fifth season of My Hero Academia's anime, helping to net Class 1A a major victory with the first battle of the Joint Training Exercise Arc. While Chargebolt has taken a step back during the Endeavor Agency Arc, it's clear that he remains a major hero in the roster for UA Academy's superstar classroom. Following the Endeavor story, viewers will witness the Meta Liberation Army Arc, which will focus on a war brewing between the League of Villains and a new threat that will change the shape of hero society moving forward.

My Hero Academia's Official Twitter Account shared a new image of Kaminari in the upcoming third movie of the Shonen series, which will see the young heroes of UA Academy teaming up with the professional heroes of the world to battle a deadly new cult that sees Quirks as a plague to humanity:

Kaminari might not have a role to play during the upcoming My Villain Academia Arc, but expect some big things for the character during season six, should the anime series dive right into the War Arc, which will be the biggest battle between the heroes and villains to date.

