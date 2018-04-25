This Stunning ‘My Hero Academia’ Reel Gives The Series Its Best Fight Yet

It isn't hard to make an argument for My Hero Academia being the best shonen anime out there. Titles like One Piece may have clout over the superhero series, but Bones Inc. has turned its show into a ratings juggernaut. Fans all over the world have come to love its fluid animation, but one fan just managed to one-up Bones at its own game.

No, really — just watch the clips below. One fans just gave Froppy the fight of her life, and fans are saying it may be one of the series' best yet.

Over on Twitter, a user by the name Sparkler Red Panda shared some animation work they did work school. The artist, who attends Gobelins in France, tried their hand at My Hero Academia. As you can see below, the artist pitted Tsuyu against Toga in a life-or-death battle, and the animation looks unreal.

An exercice i made using BNHA's characters to hopefully get better at drawing and animating. Sorry for the gifs quality. . .

Part01 pic.twitter.com/kCKBpgmdyh — Sparklerredpanda (@Sparkleredpanda) April 17, 2018

The first clip shows the two girls fighting in shallow water, and they go all out with hand-to-hand combat. The animated reel uses a slew of wild angles, and its pacing gives the fight sequence a sense of real urgency. Neither one of the girls unleash their Quirks in this fist fight, but their slick moves prove they are definitely powerful.

An exercice i made using BNHA's characters to hopefully get better at drawing and animating. Sorry for the gifs quality. . .

Part02 pic.twitter.com/WnmkLdfmbj — Sparklerredpanda (@Sparkleredpanda) April 17, 2018

As for the second image, Toga prepares to use her Quirk, but she only manages to pull out a knife before Froppy pushes her back. The hero-in-training aims some kicks at the villain, but Toga manages to send Froppy flying through the water before the reel comes to an end.

Looking at the quality of this animation, you can see why fans were confused by the reel at first. Many thought the GIFs were created by Bones itself, but fans shouldn't be too surprised by the work this artist can produce. Gobelins is renowned as one of the best schools for animation. Its international reputation is well-known, and many of its alumni have gone on to work at Disney, Pixar, Warner Bros., Hana Barbera, and more. There's no telling where Sparkler Red Panda will take their career, but anime fans would be grateful if they brought their talent to anime. Any show featuring a fight sequence like this would be a welcome one, so you will want to keep up with this artist on Twitter ASAP.

Which fights would you like this artist to tackle? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!