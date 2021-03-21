My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Ends with a Major Timeskip

✖

My Hero Academia ends with a major timeskip with the cliffhanger from its newest chapter! My Hero Academia is still exploring the fallout from the massive war between the heroes and the Paranormal Liberation Front, and the series has made some major reveals as the series prepares a new status quo. While it had seemed like the status quo was already been shaken up in some major ways, the newest chapter of the series takes this another step forward as the narrative for the series has undergone yet another massive shift as it goes forward.

The newest chapter of the series picks up right after Izuku Midoriya and the past One For All hosts and it was revealed that he could likely be the final person to use this power as he'll soon need to come face to face with Tomura Shigaraki. But as Chapter 306 also reveals, Izuku had made a major decision changing his life forever as the series jumps ahead a few months to tease a huge new kind of hero world for Izuku and everyone else.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 303 of the series continues the string of surprising reveals as Hawks and Best Jeanist are told about the One For All secret from All Might himself. Endeavor also confirms to the world that Dabi had spoke the truth and he had been abusing his family, and that while the hero world had been taken down a peg the heroes themselves are more determined that ever to fight against the villains in the future.

But Izuku and All Might's One For All secret was kept to just a few people alone until Izuku made one final surprising decision. Deciding to leave a note for each of his classmates telling them about his One For All power and his goal to save Shigaraki, the series then jumps forward a few months ahead to April. The end of the chapter then also reveals that Izuku has since left the school.

Leaving U.A. Academy behind, Izuku Midoriya is now heading into this timeskip future a vigilante who's still fighting villains on his own. But what did you think of this timeskip? Do you think a few months ahead is a big enough timeskip for this next phase of My Hero Academia? What kind of future would you want to see for the series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!