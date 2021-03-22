My Hero Academia Reveals Izuku's New Timeskip Outfit

✖

My Hero Academia has revealed Izuku Midoriya's new timeskip outfit with the newest chapter of the series! My Hero Academia had spent its longest streak of chapters yet in the midst of a war between the heroes and villains, and just like you would expect from such a massive ordeal, the foundation of this hero society has been shaken up forever. But as the recent string of chapters began exploring the fallout of this war, it was even more apparent that Izuku Midoriya himself and the One For All power within him had been shaken up just as much.

The newest chapter of the series reflected those shake ups with a final shift of the series' status quo. The end of Chapter 306 jumps the series ahead a few months following Izuku's time in the hospital after the war, and while this isn't the huge timeskip that many fans had been hoping to see, it still features a quite drastic change for Izuku as he's donned a whole new "hero" look for this new era of the series. Check it out below:

(Photo: Viz Media)

Chapter 306 does the impossible and sees both Izuku and All Might reveal the secret of One For All to those close to them. While One For All had sparked questions from the public, it had sparked just as many questions from those around Izuku and All Might. After Izuku learned from the previous One For All users that he could potentially be the final one to use One For All, he made the decision to fully invest himself in defeating Shigaraki to save him from All For One's power.

With the chapter seeing him leave U.A. Academy and revealing his secret to his former classmates, the chapter ends confirming that a few months later that Izuku had left U.A. Academy. His new look has covered his incredibly injured body in bandages, and the worn out nature of his body and spirit is reflected in the tattered ruins of his former hero costume. It seems he's still working as a hero on his own, but he's left the proper hero world behind.

What do you think of Izuku Midoriya's new outfit? What are you hoping to see from My Hero Academia's newest time skip? Are you hoping to see a longer time skip in the future?