My Hero Academia Graphic Points Out How the Anime Changes its Heroines’ Bodies

Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia is one of the most popular manga series to come out of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in the last few years, and its anime adaptation is arguably even more popular as fans are ready to see the fourth season and even a second movie later this year. But there’s been one argument bubbling just under the surface as fans have been debating how many of the series’ heroines have been translated from the manga and the anime.

A recent post from Tokiidokii_chan on Reddit has gone viral among My Hero Academia fans for sparking the debate once more as it compares some of the heroines’ bodies and how they have been depicted between either medium.

These two examples are some of the most popularly “egregious” examples as the left side of the image sees Horikoshi’s original depiction of Nejire Hado of the Big 3 with a smaller bust compared to her much larger bust in the anime. Below is an image of Ochaco Uraraka during the Sports Festival arc as her cheerleader depicts her as much slimmer in the anime adaptation.

The controversy over the series’ heroines has been building throughout the series, and has taken on many forms since the anime began. Controversy include the depictions of certain characters like Yaoyorozu, hero costume censorship, and most recently the depiction of their bodies. This stance in particular argues that the anime has altered the more “naturalistic” proportions in Horikoshi’s original work to make the young heroines of the series appear slimmer or curvier, but fans are split as to whether they argue with this thesis or not.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.