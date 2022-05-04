My Hero Academia Cast Addresses Shoto And Izuku's Relationship

✖

My Hero Academia's creator has shared a cute new sketch of Izuku Midoriya, Shoto Todoroki, and Katsuki Bakugo! Kohei Horikoshi's original manga franchise is now at a much different place than the franchise was a year ago, and it's become clear that the manga is gearing up for its grand finale. With Horikoshi himself previously noting that the manga could be ending within a year's time (that was last December, by the way), so it means that the opportunities to see each of the young heroes are dwindling down even further with each new chapter of the series.

The whole went down during season five when the cast of My Hero Academia did a reading and interview for fans. It was there Daiki Yamashita, the voice behind Izuku, spoke at length about the scene his character shares with Shoto at the Todoroki estate. If you will remember, Izuku calls his friend kind as they discuss the idea of moving beyond Endeavor's abuse, and Yamashita had this to say about the moment:

"This is like a step beyond normal friendship, or like, different than the friendships we've seen so far. I really felt that here."

Nobuhiko Okamoto, the voice of Shoto, was quick to give his own perspective on the boys' relationship. The star also believes the two share a bond that's different from any other in Class 1-A, and it strikes Shoto at his core.

READ MORE: My Hero Academia Creator Debuts New Sketch of Invisible Girl | My Hero Academia Creator Shares Surprising Message With Final Goal in Sight | My Hero Academia Cast Addresses Whether Izuku x Ochaco Can Happen

"I always through Deku and Todoroki were really close... I always thought Deku really hit straight to Todoroki's heart. Deku really captures Todoroki's heart, again and again," he shared (via shibuyasmash).

Clearly, the two actors understand Izuku and Shoto share a close bond, and it is unlike any other in the heroes' lives. Their heart-to-heart during the Sports Festival laid the groundwork for a special friendship that has only evolved since. And as the manga carries on its final act, My Hero Academia fans are curious to see how these besties will grow.

How do you think these heroes' will grow in the future? Do you stan the anime's take on TodoDeku? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.