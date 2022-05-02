My Hero Academia Creator Shares New Art of Invisible Girl

✖

My Hero Academia has an eclectic cast of characters under its belt, and Class 1-A showcases that diversity with ease. From do-good heroes to mouthy brats, the class has plenty of colorful personalities to juggle. For years, Hagakure kept to the sidelines as Invisible Girl worked on standing out. And now, a new sketch has gone live showing the girl in all her glory for once!

As you can see below, the art was shared just recently by Horikoshi over Twitter. The artist, who has been a bit MIA from social media as of late, came online out of nowhere to share the special sketch. The piece was inked to highlight the manga's most recent volume drop, and fans originally thought the poster's heroine was Ochaco until they got a better look.

The artwork shows Hagakure mid-jump as you can see to the left. Dressed in thigh-high boots and trousers, the girl looks gorgeous in a peasant blouse and ragged cardigan. Of course, Hagakure is rocking her usual gloves in this shot, and it seems she was wearing a pirate hat that has since fallen loose. While part of her face is obscured by a glove, Hagakure's face is easy to make out as My Hero Academia did out her features a few months ago. But given how few fans have seen the character, well – you cannot blame them for having to double-take Hagakure before placing her!

Of course, you can see the not-so-Invisible Girl is joined by a friend in this poster. Kirishima is dressed in his own pirate gear here, and his abs are on full display. The two might not be an obvious pair to match in battle, but Class 1-A knows how to work as a team no matter the situation. So if these two students end up doing missions together in the future, don't be surprised!

What do you make of Horikoshi's special My Hero Academia sketch? Does seeing Hagakure in the flesh weird you out at this point?