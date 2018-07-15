DC Comics’ Jim Lee Goes Plus Ultra With A ‘My Hero Academia’ Sketch

If there’s someone out there who knows heroes, it is Jim Lee. The famed comic book artist is a household name in the industry, and he’s honoring one of his favorite heroes on social media.

Yes, Lee is siding with Izuku Midoriya when it comes to fanboying over All Might. Just, look at the sketch he just did to see how.

Not long ago, the heralded artist took to Twitter to share a sketch he did on Twitch. The drawing, which can be seen below, shows all the best qualities of All Might.

“Had some fun trying something new,” Lee wrote.

As you can see, All Might looks stronger than ever in this black-and-white piece. The No. 1 Hero can be seen in his muscular form as he juts a fist out. Dressed in his usual superhero suit, All Might’s smile is hard to miss, and his hair keeps its gravity defying style.

Of course, comic book fans are living for this special treat. Not only does Lee’s take on All Might look plus ultra, but it strengthens the hero’s connection to Clark Kent. My Hero Academia doesn’t shy away from the parallels between All Might and Superman — and Lee makes their degrees of separation real short. After all, Lee has worked on various runs of Superman, and the comic artist has now brought that same flair to All Might.

For those who don’t know about Lee, you will definitely know the series he’s worked on. The Korean-American artist got his start with Marvel Comics in the late-1980s and became known for his part on Uncanny X-Men. Later on, Lee went on to co-found Images Comics before turning to DC Comics later on in his career. Most recently, Lee has provided work on Dark Days, Suicide Squad, The Immortal Men, and more.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

What do you make of this plus ultra drawing? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!