My Hero Academia Gives the League of Villains a New Name

My Hero Academia has given the League of Villains a new name and organization with the newest episode of the anime! The anime has spent the latest string of episodes exploring what Tomura Shigaraki and the League of Villains had been doing while Izuku Midoriya and the other young heroes have been training in their own ways. Fans have seen how the villains had been steadily getting stronger as well as they have had to face the challenge of a brand new villain group, the Meta Liberation Army. But now that the fight has ended, the two groups have actually merged.

The newest episode of the series officially puts a cap on the My Villain Academia arc of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series, and with this brings the fight between Shigaraki and Re-Destro to an end. Through the fight fans can see Re-Destro steadily respecting and fearing Shigaraki, and soon he ends up completely relenting and declaring Shigaraki as his new boss. Needing the money due to how much the League of Villains had struggled before, Shigaraki then agrees and the two groups form one super group known as the “Paranormal Liberation Front.”

Shigaraki seemed to get Re-Destro’s complete respect, and whether or not this is a scheme from the former Meta Liberation Army Supreme Leader is still in the air, but as of Episode 112, Re-Destro has given Shigaraki complete control over his army. As Trumpet and Skeptic explain, while they themselves might have issue with the League of Villains essentially coming in and taking over, they will continue to follow Re-Destro (and as an extension, Destro)’s orders. This means they’ll be listening to Shigaraki from now on.

Re-Destro tells his former liberation soldiers that he can to respect Shigaraki’s total freedom in their fight, and while he had thought they were an obstacle before, Shigaraki had the right idea. Thus in making Shigaraki the Grand Commander of their combined group, Re-Destro and Spinner had come up with the new name, the Paranormal Liberation Front. Establishing the League members and the Liberation Army’s higher ups as the lieutenants, the name is meant to push aside the idea of villainy and allow for more freedom in the interpretation.

But Shigaraki still makes it quite clear that this group is just going to do what it wants, whatever that might mean for the heroes. What did you think of the Paranormal Liberation Front’s grand debut in the anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!