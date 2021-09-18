My Hero Academia Reveals Shigaraki’s Surprising New Power

My Hero Academia revealed a surprising new power in Tomura Shigaraki’s arsenal with the newest episode of the series! Season 5 of the series has seen Shigaraki and the League of Villains challenged in a much different way than ever before as a villainous new group wanted to take them out of the running. But as the fight continued with the Meta Liberation Army, the League began to evolve in different ways and grew to new levels of power. This naturally includes Shigaraki himself, and the newest episode revealed a surprising new power that he’ll now have at his disposal.

The newest episode of the anime officially brings the My Villain Academia arc of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series to an end as Shigaraki deals the final blows to Re-Destro, and while he’s demonstrating the length of which his original Decay quirk has grown, there’s actually a surprising evolution within it. Not only does his quirk seem to erase things around him with ease, it’s implied that now he can erase quirks being activated around him as well within a simple glance in the direction. This could mean big things for the villain’s future.

Episode 112 of the series shows off the extent of how much Shigaraki has grown as a single touch to the ground decays the entirety of Deika City around him, but that’s not the only way he’s become stronger. When Trumpet sees that Shigaraki is threatening Re-Destro so closely, he tries to use his Incite meta ability to inspire some of the other army members to charge in and save their Supreme Leader. But Shigaraki glances toward them and a gush of wind blows by. It’s here that Trumpet confirms that Shigaraki had somehow negated his ability.

This doesn't suggest an erasure ability on sight alone, but it does imply that Shigaraki's decay quirk now has mutated in some intangible ways that we have yet to see fully realized as of this fight. It's clear that Shigaraki has grown much stronger through this, now it's just a matter of seeing what the ceiling to his power is in future episodes.