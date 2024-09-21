My Hero Academia: A Major Hero Loses Their Quirk

My Hero Academia has All For One on the ropes, as season seven's top heroes are giving it their all to take down the demon lord. Receiving a blow from the number one hero Endeavor that would have killed almost anyone, Shigaraki's "mentor" was forced to use his trump card. Using the "Rewind" Quirk of Eri, All For One has never been stronger but this strength comes with a major price. The "big bad" not only has his wounds healed by reversing them but the same applies to his age. Becoming younger with each passing moment, All For One is still a major threat and has stolen the Quirk of a major hero to prove it.

Warning. If you have yet to watch the latest episode of My Hero Academia's seventh season, episode eighteen, be forewarned that we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory. All For One might have received some big backup from the likes of Toga and Dabi, but the demon lord still has some major challenges in his way. The bird-headed hero Tokoyami has unleashed his ultimate attack, Baldur's Light, which sees Dark Shadow pounding the villain into the dirt. On top of this, Mt. Lady has joined the gray with an unexpected ally, Gigantomachia.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

All For One on The Ropes

Gigantomachia did not switch sides like Gentle Criminal, La Brava, Lady Nagant, and Kurogiri, rather, the larger-than-life villain has been brainwashed by Shinso. The masked hero was able to use his Quirk on All For One's giant underling, meaning that Tokoyami and Mt. Lady have gained a major ally. Unfortunately for all the heroes involved, the beating that All For One received had an unexpected effect. The villain now is stronger than ever thanks to his younger form and delivers attacks that are able to take down all three heroes.

While the three aren't dead, they are barely hanging on and All For One stands triumphant over the heroes. In attempting to deliver a strike that will kill the demon lord, Hawks gets in close to deliver a feather strike that he hoped to take down the villain. Unfortunately for the number two hero, the blow not only didn't kill All For One, it put Hawks within reach of the de-aging antagonist.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

Hawks Loses His Quirk

While All For One has plenty of Quirks at his disposal that he has stolen over the years, one of the villain's most dangerous aspects is his ability to steal the powers of anyone that he touches. For Hawks, the number two hero is gripped by the throat and his Quirk, "Fierce Wings" has been transferred to All For One. Considering how Keigo Takami has been putting his powers to good use over the course of the superhero shonen, the heroes have lost a major advantage in the fight against the League of Villains.

Onle four episodes remain in My Hero Academia's seventh season but there are still some major moments that will transpire before the season finale. As is shown in the next episode preview, titled "I Am Here", All Might is about to take a more direct approach, entering the battlefield. While anime fans might wonder how the now powerless crime fighter hopes to take on All For One, manga readers are well aware that Toshinori is set to lend a hand to Deku and the other members of UA Academy.

Want to see if Hawks is able to survive the final war of My Hero Academia? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Class 1-A and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.