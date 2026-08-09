Dragon Ball Super Artist Honors the Year’s Biggest Isekai With Special Makeover

Dragon Ball Super‘s artist has made a comeback to help celebrate the biggest Isekai anime franchise of the year, and it has resulted in some cool new art giving the franchise a fresh makeover. Dragon Ball Super has been on hiatus for the last two years following the death of franchise creator Akira Toriyama, but fans have been hoping to see the manga return with new stories as artist Toyotaro has been showing clear signs of interest in keeping it all moving forward. And that artist has been keeping busy with all kinds of cool art.

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That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime made its return for Season 4 earlier this Spring, and it’s working its way through the biggest season of the anime to date. Now in the midst of a huge new battle between Rimuru and some very tough opponents, the anime has now gotten a special new tribute from Dragon Ball Super artist Toyotaro as part of Comic Natalie’s wave of articles honoring the franchise thus far. Check it out below for a cool new look at Rimuru and Veldora.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Gets Tribute From Dragon Ball Super Artist

Courtesy of Shueisha / Toyotaro

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4 has made its return this Spring and is working its way through its second major arc this Summer. This tribute art is even cooler as not only did Toyotaro include a fun new look at Rimuru, but also a new look for his dragon friend, Veldora. This tribute works in two different ways too as Veldora is such a huge fan of manga that during the series he even used his own take on Dragon Ball‘s Kamehameha Wave in an official crossover between the two franchises (alongside Ryu’s Hadouken from Street Fighter).

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4 has been releasing its new episodes this Summer with the second of five total cours planned for the season on a whole. It’s the biggest season of the anime thus far, and it’s making it the biggest Isekai franchise of the year too. It’s been voted as one of the most popular by fans, and that’s only going to get more intense as Rimuru and the others get into even bigger battles through the rest of the new season.

What’s Going on in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4?

Courtesy of Kadokawa

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4 wrapped up the first phase of a huge new battle coming to Rimuru and the others. With Mariabell making her move in the first half of the episodes, and being killed in the process, Granbell Rozzo is now fully unleashing his anger and making his move. The first of which is making his move on Lubelius, and has kicked off a new conflict in this second arc of the season now unfolding this Summer.

It’s the best time to catch up with everything that’s happened in the anime so far, and you can find That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime now streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll. This includes all current seasons of the anime, OVA specials, and two feature film releases with both Japanese and English language options available. This even includes a brand new film that just hit the platform this Summer too.