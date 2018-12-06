‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals An Impressive Spy Quirk

My Hero Academia has some impressive superpowers under its belt, and it never fails to think up more. Thanks to creator Kohei Horikoshi, fans have met all sorts of Quirks they never expected, and a brand-new one just went live for all you spy lovers out there.

Recently, My Hero Academia set up its new chapter, and the update broke down a big battle. Classes 1-A and 1-B are still doing training exercises together, so it was a matter of time before Bakugo Katsuki was told to join his squad. He did just that against a Class 1-B star named Tokage Setsuna, and it was there fans learned the heroine was gifted in all things espionage.

You know, considering the girl can split her body up into dozens of pieces and spy with them individually.

“She separated her eyes into tons of pieces to create a diversion, but your teamwork was mismatched. We were right about Tokage’s Lizard Tail Cut. She can divide herself into 50 different pieces that move on their own, but there’s a limit on how long they can sustain that form before freezing up,” Sero is overheard explaining in chapter 208.

“When the detached parts have to regenerate, that’s our opening. I’m pretty sure regeneration takes a toll on her, it’s just like Yaoyorozu. When she gets tired, it’s harder for her to concentrate.”

As it turns out, Tokage’s power allows her to split up her body, but Sero was the one who honed in on how the Quirk could be used. The Class 1-B heroine has the perfect ability to spy on multiple targets at once since she can split up her eyes into “tons of pieces”. The information can be passed off to coordinate counters, but Tokage struggled to use her Quirk against the like of Bakugo. After all, her intel on the explosive boy was a tad outdated, and the error led the Class 1-B team to take a hard loss.

So, are you impressed with their heroine's sneaky abilities…?

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.