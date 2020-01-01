My Hero Academia Creator Welcomes New Year with Special Sketch

Last year saw the heroes of My Hero Academia usher in not just a fourth season, but the second feature length film , My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, saw the heroes take on the heir apparent to the villain of All For One, Nine. As the New Year has arrived, 2020 is promising to continue the adventures of Midoriya and company in both the anime and the manga. The creator of the series, Kohei Horikoshi, has rung in the new year with a special sketch that shows the students of UA Academy in a brand new light!

Horikoshi shared the latest sketch of the students of My Hero Academia via his Official Twitter Account, flying kites and wearing kimonos as they celebrate the arrival of 2020 in style, and finally getting the much needed rest they deserve following their battles with the Yakuza in the anime and the Paranormal Liberation Front in the manga:

明けましておめでとうございます！昨年はヒロアカをご愛顧頂きありがとうございました！今年も楽しんでもらえるよう描いて参ります！Happy new year! Thank you so much for your support to Heroaca last year! I will do my best this year as well,so enjoy! pic.twitter.com/SLN214de4F — 堀越耕平 (@horikoshiko) December 31, 2019

Aside from the high octane battles that fill both the manga and anime installments of My Hero Academia, the characters themselves shine in the quiet moments of the series. Recently, in the manga, Class 1-A celebrated the holidays with a Christmas party that saw all the students dressing like Santa Claus and enjoying one anothers’ company.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia also launched its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this month.