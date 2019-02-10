‘My Hero Academia’ Teases An Explosive Nomu Shake-Up

My Hero Academia hasn’t put much focus on its Nomus as of late, but the creatures have not been abandoned. So long as villains are working the streets, there will be a Nomu around to hunt heroes, and fans have been teased with the creatures’ next step.

So, if you thought normal Nomus were terrifying, wait until you see them become walking bombs.

Recently, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes delved into Nomu territory when its latest chapter came out. The update caught up with Koichi as the student celebrated Christmas with his friends, and Captain Celebrity showed up. However, the Pro Hero came under attack by a seemingly basic Nomu who took to the sky… but it wasn’t quite so simple.

As it turns out, the Nomu self-destructed right as Captain Celebrity came in close to rescue a civilian. The creature was being overseen by a familiar villain who watched the Nomu wreak havoc from afar. Once the beast was set loose, a new speedster villain was able to remotely detonate a bomb he implanted within the Nomu, and the baddie did all this to see if the surprise attack would work.

“Flight plus explosives. We can make good use of this,” the yet-named villain notes. “Could be strong enough to dent the mighty Captain Celebrity!”

The chapter ends on a rather ominous note as fans learn the villain has more Nomus in store. A series of pods are shown with each filled by a creature. It turns out the villain is planning to send a horde of these kamikaze Nomus out to kill Captain Celebrity, and fans can only imagine what kind of damage these creatures could cause at places like UA Academy.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.