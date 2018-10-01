‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals A Dangerous Pro Hero Secret

My Hero Academia has laid out plenty of Pro Hero laws, but there are some customs which tend to go unsaid. The profession may be a heralded one by the public, but there it has dangers beyond those you’d immediately think of. And, thanks to Eraserhead, a new fact about the job has gone live.

Recently, the spin-off of My Hero Academia saw the hush-hush Pro Hero comment on a hidden part of his job. The latest chapter of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes saw the underground hero confirm a portion of pros are forced into hiding whenever they retire.

The secret is revealed after Eraserhead is approached by Naomasa Tsukauchi about an on-going investigation. The city is being plagued by a villain with powers similar to a former Pro Hero called O’Clock. The connection has police wondering if the new villain is connected to the hero, but they cannot find the pro to question him.

“The problem is I can’t seem to locate O’Clock,” one man says before another continues.

“Plenty of heroes go into hiding after they retire, yeah?”

Agreeing, one of Tsukauchi’s underlings confirms some Pro Heroes are encouraged to run more so than others.

“Especially the rough-and-tumble types who go around making enemies. On that note, you might want to watch your attitude, Eraser.”

Naturally, Eraserhead does not care for the advice. The long-haired hero asks why he should care about anything criminals say about him, and his hostile demeanor only adds to his apparent rough-and-tumble reputation.

Of course, this part of the Pro Hero gig makes sense even if it is surprising. Pro Heroes do operate under aliases most of the time, but there are those who can’t hide their identities. Their public lives may be respected by civilians, but scorned villains would make it their mission to get revenge. So, in order to keep themselves and their loved ones safe, guys like O’Clock have to head into protection programs once they hang up their capes.

Are you surprised by this little-known fact? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.