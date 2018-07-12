‘My Hero Academia’ Creator Addresses Shinso Arc Rumors

There are a lot of characters in My Hero Academia to love, but some have become favorites with fans. Sure, characters like Izuku Midoriya are easy to love, but UA Academy has other lovable characters.

However, if you were hoping everyone’s favorite Class 1-B student was getting an arc, you need to brace yourself for some disappointment.

Recently, My Hero Academia shared its latest volume, and the trade included a brief afterword from creator Kohei Horikoshi. It was there the artist corrected fans on a long-standing rumor regarding Shinso.

Horikoshi’s Afterword from the #BokuNoHeroAcademia Volume 19 manga is very interesting as he mentions that they do not have plans as of now to create an arc about Shinsou, but he does have some insight about it! Here’s the translation~ pic.twitter.com/bPdcd7bSJP — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) July 4, 2018

“I’m not sure if it was last year or the year before that, but I had an interview with some international press, and I remember saying “There might be an arc about Shinsou,”” Kohei wrote. “However, at this point, we have not decided anything.”

For fans, the clarification is a bitter one to accept. For some time, Shinso has been a beloved fan-favorite, but his lack of screen time has been hard. The character got a brief spotlight during the ‘Sports Festival’ arc. His big showdown with Izuku made him a favorite, but Shinso has been pushed to the wayside since.

If you want to see more of Shinso, you’ll have to wait. The anime won’t be diving into the character anytime soon, and the manga is busy focusing on another angsty person. For those caught up with the manga, you will know Dabi is about to enter center stage as he comes face-to-face with Endeavor, leaving fans rather desperate to learn about their connection.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Do you wish My Hero Academia would give Shinso the spotlight? Did you miss the series last week?