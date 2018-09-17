‘My Hero Academia’ Fans Aren’t Ready For [SPOILER’S] Debut

My Hero Academia knows how to feed fans, and manga readers got a veritable feast over the weekend. Not only did its anime bring a favorite Izuku battle to life, but it teased fans with a big introduction that the Internet can’t stop geeking out over.

So, you’ve been warned! If you do not want to be spoiled for My Hero Academia‘s season three finale, turn away while you still can.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, for fans familiar with the franchise’s manga, they will know just what they are in for. The latest episode of My Hero Academia ended with a preview teasing three brand-new characters. A shot was revealed of three students from the back, and readers will easily recognize them as U.A. Academy’s Big 3.

At long last, Mirio Togata is coming to the anime. All your patience will be rewarded soon enough.

As you can see, Mirio’s blond hair was teased, and he was not alone. Nejire Hado and Tamaki Amajiki are trailing right behind their friend. As the Big 3 at school, these students are recognized as being the best students at U.A. High School. The third-years are described as being as powerful (if not more so) than actual Pro Heroes, and their exceptional skills are shown handedly in the manga.

As you can see below, readers are losing it now that these characters are so close to their anime debut. In fact, it is Mirio who has the most chatter online; The outgoing hero has become a favorite thanks to his cheery attitude, and many view him as a mini All Might. Now, anime waters will get the chance to see just how Mirio winds up influencing Izuku’s heroic creed, and manga readers might explode soon if My Hero Academia doesn’t pick up the pace.

So, are you ready for this long-awaited arrival? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

The Only Thing Worth Talking About

Un-Follow Me Now, This Is Gonna Be the Only Thing I Tweet About For The Next Week. Ive Wanted This For Years Fuck. What The Fuck. pic.twitter.com/zKTAZO8Bpo — Fuckhands McMike (@tsodmike) September 15, 2018

THEY’RE ALMOST HERE

ANIME ONLYS YALL DONT UNDERSTAND pic.twitter.com/M5VEw1PhQl — Lisa//?krbk au (@royalkiri) September 15, 2018

Everything Hurts and We’re Loving It

Anime onlys of the bnha fandom: ooo the big 3 look interesting



The manga stans of the bnha fandom seeing the big 3 for 0.1 seconds: pic.twitter.com/kbEqkQMVhw — Lisa//?krbk au (@royalkiri) September 15, 2018

Is He Wrong?

We Need This One Thing!

Anime’s No. 1 Best Boy

THEY SHOWED THE FACE OF THE MOST TRUEST GOOD BOY OF THEM ALL!!!!!

MIRIO TOGATO!!!!!

I FINALLY GET TO SEE HIM ANIMATED AHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!!

MY FAVORITE CHARACTER FROM MY HERO!!!!

WHAT UP ITS YA BOI HE’S FINALLY HERE!!!!!!#MyHeroAcademia #Mirio #True #BestBoy pic.twitter.com/HvjF6cF85L — K3V1N (@Plain_Villager) September 15, 2018

Let The Fan-Art Commence!

Finally. I’ll be able to live next week.

MIRIO IS THE GOAT. #myheroacademia pic.twitter.com/wouCt60Kvr — Shinkansen Henkai Robo Slinkalion (@Slinkeeking) September 15, 2018

The Best Possible Finale Cliffhanger