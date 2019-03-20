Report: ‘My Hero Academia’ Developing New Movie

It looks like big things are in the works for My Hero Academia. With a new season on the way, Bones Inc. is preparing to bring out Izuku Midoriya for his comeback, and it seems the hero will be hitting the big screen yet again.

After all, a second film is being developed for the anime, and fans are beyond hype to hear about the project in full.

Over on Twitter, the announcement surfaced when reported magazine leaks revealed the My Hero Academia promo debuting the film.

“My Hero Academia, completely new movie is in the works,” the advert reads which Moetron News shared. “Coming back to the big screen! Out this winter!! An all new original story, what will it be about? Wait for more info soon!”

The surfaced advert doesn’t tell much of anything about the movie, but it does feature an interesting visual. It seems creator Kohei Horikoshi penned a color sketch of Izuku and Katsuki Bakugo to hype the release. The pair are seen holding signs announcing the second movie, and All Might can be seen in the background to boot.

The advert also reveals Horikoshi’s thoughts on the project, and it turns out the artist is plenty happy about the project. The creator thanked fans for their support of My Hero Academia‘s first movie, and he stresses he will do his best to ensure this second film is a hit.

So far, no official announcement has been made on this film. The surfaced announcement appears to have come from a Shueisha-related magazine and netizens expect word on the film to come out during Anime Japan this month.

Of course, fans are eager to learn more about the upcoming feature following the success of My Hero Academia: Two Heroes. The original movie followed Izuku and All Might as the pair took a trip to I-Island, a sovereign land dedicated to support item research. However, the easy vacation goes awry when the area is overrun by villains, and it falls to Izuku to save not only All Might but I-Island itself.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.