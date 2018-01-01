‘My Hero Academia’ Creator Welcomes 2018 With Anime Sketch

My Hero Academia has had a splendid 2017, and its gearing up to have an even better 2018. To celebrate the upcoming year, series creator Kohei Horikoshi uploaded a New Year’s sketch to Twitter.

The super cute sketch has Midoriya, Bakugo, Uraraka, and Kirishima celebrating the new year, and even a cameo from a hilarious doodle of “Super Dog” quickly thrown in for fun.

Seeing these fan favorite characters in Japanese traditional yukata will surely be a treat for fans, especially those hoping to see a fancier dressed Uraraka and the normally serious All Might in a brand new way.

My Hero Academia impressed Comicbook so much this year, in fact, it was nominated for several of our Golden Issue Awards. We at Comicbook felt that the second season of the series was so strong that it even won the illustrious Golden Issue Award for Best Shonen Series of 2017. With as big of an impression it left on fans in 2017, fans are certainly going to have high hopes for the next year.

If you are eagerly waiting for season 3 of the series, it recently revealed a new trailer teasing the season as well as an image teasing the season during its official announcement. Then, of course, is the currently running manga series that has just wrapped the arc beyond this, the “Internship” arc. If that’s not enough, why not lookup Horikoshi’s original one-shot Barrage?

Along with season 3 of the anime series, a film adaptation will also open in 2018. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also revealed its first key visualdepicting a character fans have never seen before.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.