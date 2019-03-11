‘My Hero Academia’ Custom Nike Sneakers Bring Deku’s Costume To Life

My Hero Academia stands as one of anime’s top titles. In the same vein as Naruto, the shonen series has nabbed fans the world over, and it seems one of them is helping others walk a mile in Izuku Midoriya’s shoes.

After all, it seems a pair of customized Nike sneakers have hit the Internet, and fans admit they’d be willing to cash in for the pricey kicks.

Over on Reddit, a fan known as Captain Durango posted their mock-up of some Deku kicks. The anime sneakers will customized using Nike’s online program, and you can check them out here.

As you can see above, the shoe’s body is primarily forest green with some light green paneling. The shoes are a bright red to match some of the detailing on Izuku’s shoes, and the Nike swoop is colored to match. Finally, there is a patch of grey on the heel that aligns with its black soles.

These shoes might not be the red kicks Izuku wears in the series, but its color scheme matches his costume hero all the way. So, if you have a spare $130 dollars to spend, then you can take these kicks home for yourself.

If you are wanting the shoes Izuku wears in the anime, you are looking for a pair of Nike kicks as well. The hero wears sneakers similar to the Nike Air Force 1 High iD in red. Right now, those specific shoes are sold out online, so fans will need to keep checking back in for a restock as spring rolls in.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

