My Hero Academia Explains How Izuku Recovered From His Fight With Shigaraki

My Hero Academia explained how Izuku Midoriya recovered from his big fight with Tomura Shigaraki in the newest chapter of the series! With Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series officially kicking off its "Final Act," each new chapter of the series has been steadily introducing us to the new status quo for the series that saw Izuku Midoriya leave U.A. Academy in order to work as a solo fighter. But with these looks at the new status quo in action, there have been some flashbacks filling in the gaps between the fallout of the war and this final act.

Many of these gaps concern Izuku Midoriya himself first and foremost. Having gone through these extreme changes following his momentous conversation with the vestiges in One For All changing his focus going forward, his body is struggling to keep up after a rushed recovery following how far he pushed his body in the fight against Shigaraki during the war. But luckily his prognosis isn't as bad according to the newest chapter.

Chapter 309 of the series reveals a flashback in which it reveals how Izuku ended up fighting alone in the present day. Part of the build up to this was an update on his body's current status, and it was confirmed that a combination of Medical Girl's healing abilities and "cutting-edge" treatment helped Izuku get his body in working order for the fight to come.

It's revealed that he didn't quite suffer the same massive arm and leg injuries as before because his body has adjusted to One For All's output. So his injuries were caused in the same way, but Izuku's body is now better adjusted to using 45% of his full strength. His deterioration continues as before, however, but his recovery was easier this time around because his injuries were ultimately less severe thanks to his training.

This new Izuku even uses some new gear to better ease the pressure on his arms, but now it's just a matter of seeing how long this is going to work for him. If Shigaraki comes and attacks with All For One at his side, this power just might be too much for Izuku's body to keep up with if he has to push toward his maximum output for much longer durations.

But what do you think? How do you feel about Izuku Midoriya's recovery and updates on his current body thus far? How are you liking his chances for the rematch coming ahead?