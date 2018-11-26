Pro Wrestler Defends Title In ‘My Hero Academia’ Cosplay

My Hero Academia is topping anime must-watch lists, and it seems fans everywhere are jumping on board. Now, one favorite wrestler has signaled their interest in Pro Heroes, and she leaned on the series in order to defend a title match over the weekend.

Over the weekend, Leva Bates proved her love of My Hero Academia can give her the edge in the ring. The professional wrestler is currently operating under the independent circuit, and she tried to defend one of her women’s titles in full anime cosplay during her latest match.

So, it is time for fans to decide what the wrestler’s Quirk should be named. If Bates is going to live up to All Might, she’s going to need a sweet moniker to do so.

As you can see above, the professional wrestler was photographed at her match, and Bates’ My Hero Academia cosplay is on point. She is seen dressed in a training outfit which the students at UA Academy wear. Donning a cropped jacket, Bates looks plenty fierce as she holds her title belt above her head, and her cosplay completes itself with some baggy training sweats. Clearly, the look is one Momo Yaoyorozu would rock, but this isn’t the first cosplay Bates has rocked in the ring.

In the past, Bates made waves with wrestling fans for dressing up as The Bride from Kill Bill. More recently, the wrestler got anime fans buzzing as she took to the ring dressed as Mikasa from Attack on Titan, and she walked away from her match as the winner that night. Now, Bates is exploring how My Hero Academia can level up her wrestling game, and it seems the quirky title is helping the wrestler reach her PLUS ULTRA potential.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.