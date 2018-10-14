‘My Hero Academia’ Season 4 Reported Release Window Surfaces

My Hero Academia is stronger than ever thanks to its most recent season, and the anime isn’t about to stop beefing up. After all, the show’s team is hard at work on a season four, and a release window for the project has surfaced online.

Over on Twitter, anime fans began buzzing when Yonkou Productions began discussing how stacked 2019’s seasons will be. The insider teased fans about dropping some anime dates, and he pulled through with a telling post.

According to the report, it looks like My Hero Academia could be dropping next spring with some other big titles. Not only will season two of One-Punch Man debut in April 2019, but Attack on Titan‘s third season will resume that month. Now, Yonkou Productions says My Hero Academia will stack on those titles, making the spring one of the year’s hottest seasons.

Kimetsu no Yaiba — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) October 14, 2018

Of course, there’s no official word yet on when the fourth season will go live. My Hero Academia confirmed the season has been ordered, but fans did not get a tentative release window with the announcement.

Given Yonkou Productions’ well-known reputation, fans are willing to lean into this report. My Hero Academia will want to catch fans before the summer holiday kicks into gear, and the anime does have a thing for spring premieres. The show began on April 3, 2016 before its second season followed up in April 2017. As for season three, it also went live in April, so it isn’t hard to make out the premiere pattern going down with the superhero series.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.