‘My Hero Academia’ Introduces A Long-Awaited Pro-Hero

My Hero Academia sent out its third season with a bang as it set up some major elements for future stories in the series. A major pro-hero for the fourth season was revealed during the finale as well.

Surprising fans of the series, the finale had a brief cameo for Sir Nighteye, the mysterious pro-hero who was tracking the newly introduced villain Overhaul.

Videos by ComicBook.com

NIGHTEYE MAKES AN APPPEARANCE OMG pic.twitter.com/LuPzdKNeGl — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) September 29, 2018

After Midoriya calls Gran Torino about a possible internship, Torino unfortunately has to turn him down because he’s busy with something else at the moment. He then suggest Midoriya ask All Might for a possible connection, and suggests that his former sidekick would be a viable option. The episode then cuts to a mysterious slender man sitting in front of a computer. This is the Pro-Hero Sir Nighteye.

His sidekick tells him that the rising villain they’re tracking, Overhaul, is on the move and the episode cuts away before fans get to see what Nighteye’s next move would be. Nighteye will play a major part of the fourth season, and is one of the crucial new elements introduced during the next arc of the series, Internship.

The more interesting tidbit, however, is that he is actually All Might’s former sidekick. So not only will future revelations unveil why All Might has never mentioned Nighteye around Midoriya, but will explore why he’s a “former” sidekick. All Might’s presence in the series has always painted him as more of a solo act in his prime, so this much needed exploration into his past will be a major draw. But for now, fans can be excited knowing that this newly introduced pro-hero will soon face-off against the newly introduced villain. It’ll feel refreshing for fans who have watched through the other three seasons for sure.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.