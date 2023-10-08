My Hero Academia Season 7 Promo Highlights Its Heroes and Villains

My Hero Academia's anime is currently in the works on both a Season 7 of the TV series and the fourth movie for the franchise, and My Hero Academia is celebrating with a closer look at more of its returning heroes and villains with some new character posters! My Hero Academia Season 6 ended with the first phase of the Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga story, and with it saw Japan fall into ruin as All For One and Tomura Shigaraki have unleashed all sorts of powerful villains across the country. It's a pretty rough time for the heroes as a result.

My Hero Academia Season 7 will be kicking off with the next intense phase of the fights between the heroes and villains as the real war for Japan starts, and the anime is getting ready with a closer look at some of the characters involved. Two new posters for My Hero Academia Season 7 have been revealed that show off returning heroes Endeavor, Hawks, All Might, and Mirko and returning villains Shigaraki, Dabi, and Himiko Toga. You can check them out ahead of the new episodes below.

What to Know for My Hero Academia Season 7

My Hero Academia Season 7 was quickly announced to be in the works shortly after Season 6 of the anime came to an end, but a release window or date has yet to be revealed from the time of this writing. The final episode of the season set the stage for a particularly massive fight from the manga as the United States' number one hero, Star and Stripe, was seen heading to Japan in order to take on Shigaraki herself before things get worse. But this is only the first of many final fights to come.

My Hero Academia has also announced that a fourth movie is now in the works and series creator Kohei Horikoshi has teased that the movie will be exploring more of the fallen hero society seen at the end of the sixth season. If you wanted to catch up with everything that's happened in the My Hero Academia anime before the new episodes hit, you can now find all six seasons of the series streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu.

