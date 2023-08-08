My Hero Academia Reveals Melissa Shield's Aid to the War Effort

My Hero Academia has shifted its focus back to the final fight between All Might and All For One, and the newest chapter of the My Hero Academia manga revealed the surprising way that My Hero Academia: Two Heroes exclusive character Melissa Shield helped out All Might in the final war efforts! The latest chapters of the My Hero Academia manga have been wrapping up the respective final key fights between the heroes and villains, and the series has finally returned to All Might's fight with All For One that first got started several chapters ago. It could end up being the final moments for either of them depending on how this shakes out.

For the final fight against All For One, it was previously revealed that All Might had some kind of high tech support item developed for the occasion. With the newest chapter of the My Hero Academia manga, it was confirmed to actually be a full armored suit much like Marvel's Iron Man, and All Might reveals that this suit was developed with help from one of his closest allies from the United States, Melissa Shield, whose father he had spent time with during his time in the United States after the loss of his master, Nana Shimura.

(Photo: Shueisha)

My Hero Academia: How Melissa Shield Helped All Might

Melissa Shield and her father David were introduced as new characters during the My Hero Academia: Two Heroes movie. Melissa is quirkless, but like her father has used her intelligence to instead build new support items and technology. My Hero Academia Chapter 396 reveals all of the new powers and weapons stored in the Armored All Might suit, and All Might explains to All For One that he came up with the specs and put in the request to Melissa in the United States for this fight against All For One specifically.

Calling back to the time he retreated to America following All For One killing Nana Shimura, All Might explains that it's the bonds he formed there as a result that are now helping him in this crucial final battle. It's then revealed that Melissa is watching the fight unfold, and further brings her into the complete canon as was previously teased with small cameos in the manga thus far.

So unlike many other anime movies, My Hero Academia's characters exist within the greater canon! What do you think of Melissa building an armored suit for All Might in the final war?