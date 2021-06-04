My Hero Academia Assistant Adds Lady Nagant to List of Best Girls

✖

My Hero Academia's creator, Kohei Horikoshi, has an assistant who is quite a fan of Mirko and has shared countless drawings of the Rabbit Hero, and it seems Yoshinori has crowned a new "best anime girl" by sharing a drawing of Mirko alongside Lady Nagant. Yoshinori has spent plenty of time creating new art of Mirko, with the My Hero Academia assistant recently depicting the Rabbit Hero in poses that were struck by Megan Thee Stallion, the rapper who had mentioned on quite a few occasions that she is a big fan of all things anime.

Recently, in the pages of the manga, Deku has encountered Lady Nagant in one of the worst possible scenarios, wherein the former hero is using her sniper skills to take down Izuku and bring him before All For One. Previously being one of the Public Safety Commission's strongest members, she became disillusioned after having to commit atrocities in the name of maintaining a society that relied on the strength of the heroes. With Nagant having the ability to transform her sniper bullets into any object she can think of, Midoriya has already been pushed to his limits and is relying on all the powers of the Vestiges of One For All in order to save his own skin and avoid the clutches of the League of Villains following All For One's prison break.

Yoshinori took to their Official Twitter Account to show off a drawing that features Mirko and Lady Nagant sharing the spotlight, which is something we will most likely never see in the story of My Hero Academia as they would most likely meet on the battlefield as bitter enemies at this point:

Lady Nagant more than likely won't be appearing in the fifth season of My Hero Academia's anime, having only appeared recently in the manga following the events of the "War Arc". A former hero that has become a villain in order to change society, she has promised All For One to capture Deku simply to help in destroying the current status of the world. Needless to say, Nagant might be popular but she is a big threat to the heroes of the world at present.

Is Lady Nagant already one of your favorite characters in the roster of My Hero Academia?