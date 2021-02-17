My Hero Academia Assistant Heralds Shoto Meme in New Sketch

✖

My Hero Academia has been grappling with a dark shift this past year, and the series is still pushing through some hard topics these days. With a new arc on the way, all eyes are on the Todoroki clan in the wake of Dabi's massive revelation. As you can imagine, the family has come together to find its footing in these dark new times, but Shoto did get a laugh out of fans with a now-beloved meme. And thanks to one artist, the entire Todoroki family has been given the meme-friendly makeover.

The work comes courtesy of My Hero Academia's assistant Yoshinori. The artist, who likes to share their pro hero doodles on Twitter, felt it was time to address the elephant in the room this week. My Hero Academia has become prime meme fodder thanks to one panel's hilarious drawing of Shoto as a baby. Of course, Yoshinori tapped into that energy before long, so they drew the boy's siblings all in the same style.

As you can see above, Shoto looks hilarious as always in this shot given his wide eyes and pursed mouth. His sister Fuyumi is mirroring the look with ease. She has chubbier cheeks than Shoto, but in the end, there is no denying the similarities between the two.

The final two makeovers go to Natsu and Toya. The former looks the least perturbed of the two despite what appears to be a runny nose. Toya looks much the same, but his strong square jaw clashes fiercely with the pouty look he's worked up. But thanks to Yoshinori's magic, the eldest Todoroki pulls off the infamous face.

Obviously, the Todoroki clan is happy and together in this tribute, but that is far from true in canon. The siblings are fractured from their abuse from Endeavor with Toya sitting high on the list. After all, it takes something gnarly to turn a boy like this into Dabi, but it seems Endeavor brewed the right kind of trauma to make it happen.

What do you make of Shoto's impossibly perfect meme? Which hero will be next on that chopping block? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.