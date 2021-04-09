My Hero Academia Assistant Shares Sassy New Mirko Sketch

✖

My Hero Academia's fifth season started with a bang, not simply with a training exercise that pitted the heroes of Class 1-A against the Big Three, but also gave us a brief action scene showing off the high flying power of the Rabbit Hero Mirko, and the assistant to creator Kohei Horikoshi has posted a brand new sketch to celebrate her arrival. The latest season of the super-powered anime juggernaut promises to dive further not only into the lives of the young heroes, but the world of professional heroes will be explored further, for better or worse.

Mirko made her grand debut in the anime last season, being chosen as one of the top-ranking professional heroes within the hero society, showing off her skills for the first time in the latest episode as she breaks up the fight between Endeavor, Hawks, and Dabi. While we'll see more of Mirko during this season, the manga has truly dove into the character during the War Arc wherein she helped the heroes battle against the forces of the League of Villains. On top of this adventure, Mirko has recently been featured in the spin-off series of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, which shows the Rabbit Hero entering into underground fighting tournaments in the days long before she became a professional hero.

The assistant to Kohei Horikoshi, Yoshinori, took to their Official Twitter Account to share this brand new sketch that shows off the "sassy side" of Mirko, who continues to be a fan favorite character even though she isn't a part of the main aspiring heroes of Class 1-A:

Yoshinori hasn't kept it a secret that she is a big fan of singer Megan Thee Stallion, with this sketch being another example of taking Mirko and placing her into a similar position as the anime-loving rapper. My Hero Academia has created a superhero universe that has created some of the biggest heroes and villains in the medium of Shonen anime, and it's clear that Mirko has kicked her way into the hearts of fans, and creators behind the series alike.

What do you think of this new take on Mirko? Do you think the Rabbit Hero could take down Dabi in a straight one on one fight? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.