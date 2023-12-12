My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Proves Bakugo Is Pro Material

My Hero Academia has been working its way through the final fight between Katsuki Bakugo and the terrifying All For One, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series is really proving that Bakugo is ready to be a full pro hero! My Hero Academia's final fight between the heroes and villains have been whittling down to the final real fights between Bakugo and All For One and Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki. But as the fights continue, All For One has been growing both stronger and weaker the more he relies on his stolen powers to keep fighting.

While All Might was able to get All For One to a point where the villain's body would be continually getting younger the more the villain tried to use his abilities, it wasn't until Bakugo joined the fight that the villain actually felt some kind of pushback. With the previous chapters of the series seeing the villain getting more unhinged in the fight against Bakugo as he reminded him of an old nemesis (the second One For All user, Kudo), All For One then decided to use one final massive attack to end the fight. But as fans saw, Bakugo was ready to take this entire attack head on.

(Photo: Shueisha)

My Hero Academia: Who Wins Bakugo vs. All For One?

My Hero Academia Chapter 409 picks up shortly after Bakugo makes his last stand against All For One's massive Ultimate Move. But it turns out that Bakugo was just hoping that his last ditch effort would be kicking in on time. When All For One least expected it, Bakugo actually shot a few beads of sweat within the villain's mouth and had coated them with regular sweat hoping that they would have a delayed explosion. He wasn't quite sure this would work, but this ends up blowing up within All For One's mouth and giving Bakugo the opening he needs.

Noticing that the more damage All For One takes the younger he becomes, Bakugo then continues hitting the villain with a number of explosions to whittle down the villain's massive form. It's here that all of the damage that the villain has taken from each of the heroes over the course of this war starts to weigh down the villain as well, and Bakugo seems to deliver the final blow to the villain as the chapter comes to an end.

It goes to show that Bakugo is a hero that's ready to be a pro if he's taking down a villain of this magnitude. But how do you feel about Bakugo's fight against All For One? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!