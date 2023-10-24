My Hero Academia Creator Inks Bakugo Art for Nobuhiko Okamoto’s Birthday

My Hero Academia is one of the top series to tackle anime in the past decade, and its reputation is only growing. While the anime team works on season seven, series creator Kohei Horikoshi is keeping fans on their toes in print. After all, the My Hero Academia manga is in its final act, but Horikoshi still found time to celebrate one anime star with help from Bakugo.

If you did not know, Nobuhiko Okamoto is the voice behind Bakugo in the My Hero Academia anime, and the role put him on the map. The top-tier actor has become a force in the anime industry since nabbing the role of Bakugo. Over the years, Okamoto has become the character’s biggest fan, so Horikoshi gifted the actor an original drawing of Bakugo today for his birthday.

“Good morning! Thank you everything for your congratulations. I was sent heartfelt words and congratulatory art. Also, I received a gift from Horikoshi-san of My Hero Academia. I got permission from him to show the art to you all. It’s a treasure,” Okamoto shared with fans.

As you can see above, the new artwork shows Bakugo looking as surly as ever, and he’s wearing a simple green shirt. It seems Bakugo is doing some vocal exercises just like Okamoto must do before recording his lines in studio. As for the text here, Horikoshi inked a message wishes Okamoto a happy birthday. He also notes it is hard to believe Bakugo has the same voice as Hemmel from Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End. We can thank Okamoto for Horikoshi’s shock because he is just that diverse of an actor.

Obviously, this new art of Bakugo has the anime fandom hyped, and it comes at the perfect time. After all, the My Hero Academia manga just gave Bakugo his biggest comeback to date. If you are not caught up with the hit series, it is easy enough to binge. You can read My Hero Academia through the Shonen Jump app, and the show’s current seasons can be found on Crunchyroll. For more info on Horikoshi’s superhero series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he hasn’t got an ounce of power in him. With no chance of ever getting into the prestigious U.A. High School for budding heroes, his life is looking more and more like a dead end. Then an encounter with All Might, the greatest hero of them all, gives him a chance to change his destiny…”

