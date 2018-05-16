‘My Hero Academia’ Fans Are Loving Bakugo After Its Latest Episode

My Hero Academia‘s third season has provided many great moments so far, and it somehow has managed to keep up its furious pace despite so many episodes being out already.

It’s because it’s with each new episode, fans are introduced to quirky new characters, quirky new villains, and are even shown quirky new sides of their favorite characters. And fans are especially in love with Bakugo this week, who hilariously took a back seat to Midoriya and the others in the latest episode.

Bakugo doesn’t get much time to shine before he’s kidnapped toward the end of the episode, but his short screen time made a huge impression on fans given how cutely he responded to Midoriya being intelligent and forethinking.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Bakugo in the latest episode, and let us know how you feel in the comments!

anyways i think we can all agree this bakugou right here was the cutest part of the episode. pic.twitter.com/9xyQxX3gUH — lemon twink (@odasakuus) May 12, 2018

The best moment of Episode 44 is Bakugou looking like a confused cat while everyone else ignores him LOL



Also, A+++ dub work pic.twitter.com/t4Ko7gmUGn — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) May 12, 2018

I had to do this after seeing bakugo in the new episode #MyHeroAcademia #bnha pic.twitter.com/CPV9mXRTk0 — ✨Felix Argyle✨ (@Crazed54678) May 12, 2018

OMG, I JUST FINISHED WATCHING THE LATEST EPISODE OF MY HERO ACADEMIA AND WOW, WHO LET BAKUGOU BE SO DAMN CUTE. ALSO OCHACO BEING SOFT FOR DEKU.? AND TODOROKI BEING HIS GREAT SELF, AND ALSO LITERALLY EVERYONE BEING AWESOME.

I! LOVE! THIS! ANIME! — the wanderer (@DekuxAlfonse) May 12, 2018

really not appreciating how my hero academia’s been tryin’ to run this smear campaign against my boy bakugo to make him out to be a dang fool smh — brrrr (@timburrs) May 16, 2018

Bakugo’s protection squad ready to go against anyone and kick some ass ?? (don’t ruin it Kacchan and let them protect you dammit ?) #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/1EIRFqQ8tI — anel??‍♀️ (@xbluerose) May 13, 2018

