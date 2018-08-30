Rare ‘My Hero Academia’ Funko Pop Reportedly Restocking Soon

My Hero Academia has become one of anime’s top series, and Funko has accommodated fans with their merchandise search. Now, it seems one of the show’s more popular Pop figures is coming back into stock, and fans are ready to go beyond to get one.

So, if you are ready to add Battle Deku to your anime collection, you will need to listen up.

Recently, a well-known Funko account shared news about a special Pop figure. Serlent Pops reports via HT Nerdette that the exclusive Deku (Battle) figure will return to the store’s stock later this year. So far, there is no date tied to the rumor, and Hot Topic has yet to make an official statement about the restock.

Of course, if this reports goes over as expected, then My Hero Academia fans will jump on the comeback. The Deku (Battle) figure is one of the anime’s most-wanted collectibles by fans and has the price tag to match. As the figure was released in 2017 shortly before the show rose to fame, its exclusive stay at Hot Topic and limited quantities have made it a hot buy.

If you were to try to get a Deku (Battle) figure, you’d have to shell out a lot of cash to make it happen. The average resale price for a pop is between $260 – $300. Some of the figures have even resold for $500 as collectors have upped the bidding war for the Funko piece, so you can see why interest is high in a restock. Buying the Deku collectible for under $20 is all kinds of ideal, but fans will have to be fast to buy the Pop when it returns. You know, because All Might is definitely going to try to buy them all up.

Will you be buying this sought-after figure? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.