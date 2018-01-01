‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals Endeavor and All Might’s Long-Awaited Chat

The last chapter of the My Hero Academia manga saw Endeavor in a completely new light as he chose to confide in All Might, much to the surprise to a lot of fans.

The end of the last chapter saw Endeavor asking All Might about what truly makes a symbol of hope, and Chapter 165 goes into the emotional depth of the conversation.

Endeavor confides in All Might with the following, “I’ve entrusted everything to Shoto. When I was twenty years old, I had already climbed my way up to the number two spot. And because I had climbed that far…I understood it almost immediately…I would never be able to reach the summit. If all I wanted was the title, I could have foolishly smiled to everyone like you, and just played the crowdpleaser. But I wanted to be stronger than anyone else.”

Hearing Endeavor’s emotional outpouring, All Might could only respond with his own anxiety, “To be honest, I have no idea what to say. I simply believed that this country was in need of a symbol, and I ran at full speed chasing my goal…I swore to myself that I would become that light and kept running until I made it that far.”

But All Might’s anxiety goes even deeper as he still is feeling the loss of his former sidekick Nighteye, “I ignored the kindness of the people around me…and pushed most of them away. That is the path I chose.”

But with all of that said, All Might still had some encouraging words for Endeavor saying that there was no reason for Endeavor to follow in All Might’s exact path. To avoid All Might’s pitfalls, Endeavor simply has to take his time and follow a path of his own.

Fans of the series had yet to hear this much from Endeavor and All Might, and to find out the darker layers of become the type of symbol heroes strive for so this was a revelatory conversation in more ways than one.

