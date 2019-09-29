New Report Has My Hero Academia Fans Excited for its Next Chapter

My Hero Academia fans might have just gotten the newest chapter of the series, but they’re already looking forward to the future as Chapter 244 only kicks things up a notch. Fans are wondering just how intense the series is going to get with the next chapter of the series after the translator behind the official English language release of the series teased that Chapter 245 of the series took a lot more work than a standard release for the series. So now fans are trying to figure out what this could be alluding to.

Cook took to Twitter to tease Chapter 245 of the series, out on October 6th, mentioning that a typical chapter for the series takes around “45 minutes” to translate but the one that Cook had been working on that day “took over 4 hours.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s no telling what this new chapter could be bringing to the table, but the newest arc of the series seems to be taking the series in a much different direction than expected. There doesn’t seem to be the high amount of action seen in the previous two arcs just yet, but there’s a greater focus on a quickly unraveling conspiracy over the course of the last few chapters.

The Pro Hero Hawks has begun his new mission within the Paranormal Liberation Front, and this has put the new number one hero in the crosshairs just as Midoriya, Todoroki, and Bakugo have begun their new work study under him. Things are starting to build to the next phase of the action, so maybe Chapter 245 of the series will see this kick off in full? Because it seems like it’s going to have a lot to break down when fans finally get to read it for themselves in October.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.