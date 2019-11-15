My Hero Academia Reveals Endeavor’s Depressing Vision

The most recent chapter of My Hero Academia’s manga has given us a more in-depth look into the lives of the father and son heroes, Endeavor and Todoroki. With Shoto beginning a work study under his Dad’s hero agency, along with his two friends in Class 1-A of Midoriya and Bakugo, we’ve gotten an even better look into the Todoroki family. Now, Endeavor has revealed a future vision that he has for his family, with the Todoroki family’s fate being a depressing one if nothing else.

On the very first page of the latest chapter, Endeavor sees his family enjoying a family dinner and having an all around good time. Though the number one hero is trying to be closer with his kin following the terrible treatment he’s given all of them over time, it’s clear that Endeavor still believes that his actions will ultimately lead to a lonely existence. As he sees his family, Endeavor realizes that he is nowhere to be seen, creating a dire scene for himself.

This chapter revolves around Midoriya, Shoto, and Bakugo attending a family dinner at the Todoroki residence, with Shoto’s brother and sister still feeling somewhat awkward about the whole ordeal. Though Endeavor is attempting to mend the burnt bridges between them, it’s clear that his son Natsuo is still having difficulty even being in the same room with him. Shoto however is wrestling with the idea of whether or not he should forgive his father for the years of harsh treatment that Endeavor considered to be training.

When the chapter concludes, an even more depressing scene ensues as Endeavor seems to be kneeling before a shrine to a departed family member. It would seem that a third brother within the Todoroki family existed in the form of Toya. While we don’t have many details about this young sibling, there are rumors that the villain Dabi may in fact be the lost member of the Endeavor clan.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.