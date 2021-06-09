My Hero Academia Fans Are Rallying for Lady Nagant After Bloody Cliffhanger

My Hero Academia has had its fair share of deaths at this point, but there are some that hurt more than others. Sir Nighteye was one such loss, and the war going on between our heroes and villains is only getting worse. That is why fans are rallying behind Lady Nagant as fans aren't ready to see the fighter die so soon after her debut.

If you are caught up with the manga, then you will know what the fuss is about. My Hero Academia's latest chapter checked in on Lady Nagant as her fight with Izuku ended. As fans suspected, the green-haired boy defeated Lady Nagant after a stunning strategy panned out. But instead of letting Lady Nagant fall to her death afterward, he saved her.

Izuku took the time to remind Lady Nagant of her innate sense of heroism, and it sparked an emotion she forgot. However, she was seemingly taken out from far away when All For One attacked. He set off a remote explosion within Lady Nagant that left her horrible injured, and Hawks was able to catch the rogue hero before she hit the ground.

At this point, the word is out on whether Lady Nagant will die, but the odds are not great. All For One wants to turn the vixen into a lesson, but Izuku is keen on saving Lady Nagant from her past. Hawks seems to feel the same, and plenty of My Hero Academia heroes have survived worse wounds. From Gran Torino to Toga, it is amazing what fighters can bounce back from, and My Hero Academia fans are oh-so desperate for Lady Nagant to do the same.

What do you think of Lady Nagant's explosive cliffhanger? Do you think she is actually dead or...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.