My Hero Academia Celebrates Class 1-A's Heroes in Special Promo: Watch

My Hero Academia's roster of young heroes in training have been through quite a lot over the course of both the manga and anime releases, and the series is celebrating just how far Class 1-A has come through all of this adversity with a special new promo! With both the final act of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series and the sixth season of the anime putting the young heroes through the ringer in massive fights with the villains, Class 1-A's students have been through a lot more than they might have expected when first enrolling in the school not long ago.

My Hero Academia's manga has recently launched Volume 36 of the series' run overseas, and it collects some of the first major moments from the final war between the heroes and villains. It's a reflection of how much Class 1-A's roster has put on their shoulders since this all kicked off in full, and showcasing just that is a special new promo for the series highlighting each of the heroes in a fun new way. You can check out My Hero Academia's special promo for Class 1-A below:

If you wanted to see more of Class 1-A's students in action, there's going to be a lot of chances to do just that outside of the manga as My Hero Academia Season 6 is up and running with new episodes. You can check out the series (along with the first five seasons) now streaming on Crunchyroll. As for what to expect from the new season and its big fights, Crunchyroll begins to tease the lead in to Season 6 as such, "With Bakugo and Todoroki, Deku is doing his work-study at the office of the number one hero, Endeavor. Working hard in the best possible environment, he is growing as a hero and using Blackwhip, a new Quirk that was hiding in One For All."

The synopsis for the season continues with, "Meanwhile, Tomura Shigaraki from the League of Villains clashes against the Metahuman Liberation Army led by Re-Destro. While he's being driven into a corner fighting Re-Destro, he recovers forgotten memories of his terrible childhood and is awakened. He seizes the Metahuman Liberation Army, expands its influence, and now desires a new power for himself to destroy everything."

And of course, the newest chapters of the manga are hitting on a weekly basis!