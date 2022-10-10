My Hero Academia May Go on Longer Than We All Expected

My Hero Academia is one of those franchises fans cannot get enough of. Creator Kohei Horikoshi has spent years building up the story's heroes, and of course, the manga has them all fighting for their lives right now. That is just what happens when a final act gets underway, and fans have been worried about the gang since they were told My Hero Academia was ending soon. But now, well – it seems that might not be the case.

The whole situation came to light today following the release of Shonen Jump's new issue. If you did not know, the magazine posted a new chapter of My Hero Academia all thanks to Horikoshi's team. And in his author's note, the artist addressed the fact he once expected the manga to be winding down at this point.

"It's been about ten months since I said there was only about a year to go," he wrote. "I'm sorry."

Clearly, it seems like there is more for Horikoshi to do. To start, Izuku Midoriya has only barely begun his final confrontation with All For One and Shigaraki. The big showdown just got started a few weeks back, and there is a lot to unpack there. That doesn't even mention Ochaco vs Toga or Shoto's battle with Dabi. The latter is still determined to take on Endeavor, after all. And of course, we have some loose ends with Dr. Garaki and the Nomu to go through.

Horikoshi might have expected his manga to run a year longer ten months ago, but that is no longer the case. My Hero Academia is back on an uncertain timeline as it would seem. And if the manga were to stick around? Given how good the series has been these past few months, fans would hardly mind the expansion.

What do you think about this latest comment from Horikoshi? Do you believe My Hero Academia could go on longer than expected? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.