My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Leaves Lady Nagant in the Balance

My Hero Academia is showing fans of the manga a new world following the devastating events of the War Arc, in which Deku is being hunted down by a former hero turned villain in Lady Nagant, to smash hero society and give the remains to the villain known as All For One. With Nagant easily one of the most powerful snipers in the world, All For One chose well in sending her after Deku, though it seems as though the character of Izuku has rubbed off on the stone-hearted sniper, with the final moments leaving her life in the balance.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 315, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory.

With Nagant's Quirk, she has the ability to transform the bullets she fires into nearly any object she desires, causing more than a few problems for MIdoriya. As Nagant attempts to capture Deku, she fires off a shot at the crippled Overhaul, whom she took with her on her mission and no longer has the use of his Quirk or his arms. Believing that the death will "keep Midoriya up at night," Deku can astonish Nagant by saving Chie's life while also defeating her and destroying her sniper barrel.

Touched by Deku's character as he attempts to break through to her, Lady Nagant realizes that All For One had "booby-trapped" the Quirk he had given to her, gloating from far away as she marvels at Midoriya. The villain cackles to himself during the traumatic scene:

(Photo: Shueisha)

"The soul is far too fickle, which is why I added a failure clause to your contract. To the very end, you were just a tool to be used. Curs your blessing of a Quirk if you must. Alas, the hapless, woeful Lady Nagant..."

Nagant is caught in the explosion that erupts inside of herself, but is luckily caught by a nearby Hawks, the number two hero, who exclaims that she won't be "dying on him,". Though Lady's status is still in question, it's clear that All For One isn't taking any chances on his henchmen, especially when they originally came from the world of heroes.

Do you think Lady Nagant will survive this horrific injury? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.