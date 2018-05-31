This Genderbent ‘My Hero Academia’ Cosplay Is Beyond Plus Ultra

For anime lovers, there are few fandom things more satisfying than a really good cosplay. The medium has introduced thousands of cosplay-friendly characters over the years, and My Hero Academia shared quite a few of them. And, over on Reddit, fans fell in love when one genderbent cosplay when beyond Plus Ultra for All Might.

Oh, and it features the hero’s iconic Silver Age suit. Can things get any better?

As you can see below, a user named Sparckle Stache hit up Reddit to share their Silver Age cosplay of All Might. The genderbent look sees the beefy character slim down, but this fierce female cosplayer owns the switched-up look.

As you can see, All Might has a few major costume alterations here. This genderbent cosplay trades in the man’s legged suit for a tight bodysuit. The look makes up for the over with yellow-red thigh high boots, and the costume only gets better from there.

From the waist up, the Silver Age costume is pretty spot-on. The red torso features the white detailing from All Might’s original costume, and it even has the perfect cape holders. When you combine the precise outfit with the fan’s colored contacts and gravity-defying bangs, this becomes a cosplay Izuku Midoriya would fanboy over.

Of course, this isn’t the only My Hero Academia cosplay out there. With the series growing more and more popular, countless fans are dressing up as their favorite heroes at conventions, and plenty are getting viral love for their looks. Most recently, one sweet mother’s take on Mama Midoriya got the fandom buzzing, so its only a matter of time until a genderbent Aizawa makes their debut.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

