My Hero Academia Season 6 Shows Off Bakugo's Softer Side

My Hero Academia is moving into a new arc now that season six is back, and things are getting darker by the day. The heroes are reeling from the raid on Shigaraki's forces as the public is coming down hard on their efforts. With villains on the loose, it feels as if the world is upside down, but there are a few things keeping us grounded. For one, Bakugo Katsuki is as angry as ever, but his latest appearance showed off his softer side at last.

The whole thing came to light this week when My Hero Academia put out its latest episode. It was there fans checked on Class 1-A after the raid, and Bakugo was one of the first we visited. It turns out the teen is recovering from the hit he took from Shigaraki, but all is not well. He may be fine, but season six gets soft as it shows Bakugo's reaction to everyone else.

this is literally the most beautiful thing that ever existed, give this scene an award please. pic.twitter.com/hKop7IlisU — elia °•° (@sherurose) January 14, 2023

After all, Bakugo began the series as someone very self-involved, but that is no longer the case. The young hero has proven he can change, and he shows as much this week with his concern for Deku and his teachers. Bakugo is still loud and aggressive at points, but we get some quiet takes on the boy in between. And once Bakugo learns Midoriya is still in a coma after the fight, well – there is nothing on Earth that can stop him from checking on his friend.

Clearly, Bakugo has come a long way since we met him in middle school, and his relationship with Deku is proof of that. The hero has a way to go to make up for his past, but heroes like Best Jeanist and All Might have put Bakugo on the right path. So by the end of season six, fans can expect to see Bakugo own up to his past as his friendship with Izuku is tested under All For One's return.

What do you think about this latest episode of My Hero Academia? Does it do Bakugo justice? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.