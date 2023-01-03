My Hero Academia Combines Mirko and Bakugo in New Year's Sketch

My Hero Academia had a big year in 2022, and 2023 might just be bigger as the anime adaptation will see Hero Society struggling to pick up the pieces of the War Arc while the manga continues to follow Class 1-A as a part of the "Final Arc" of the series. One of the MVPs of last year in the Shonen series was definitely Mirko, with one My Hero Academia artist creating a fusion of both the rabbit hero and Bakugo, who revealed his superhero name in season six as "Great Explosion Murder God Dynamight".

In season six, both Mirko and Bakugo suffered some serious injuries as a result of standing against Shigaraki and the forces of the Paranormal Liberation Front. With the rabbit hero trying her hardest to stop Shigaraki from awakening, she lost limbs while fighting against the High-End Nomu that were unleashed by the League of Villains' resident mad scientist, Dr. Garaki. While Bakugo didn't lose any arms or legs, he suffered a serious injury as Shigaraki was able to use his powers of All For One that has left him in the hospital, along with countless other heroes. Despite claiming victory in this war, the problems facing Hero Society have only been exacerbated.

Mirko Hero Academia

Yoshinori, the assistant to My Hero Academia's creator, Kohei Horikoshi, has worn their love of Mirko on their sleeve throughout their career, now giving us new art that sees the Rabbit Hero sporting Bakugo's costume, as the Final Arc gave readers a team-up between the two hot-headed crime fighters:

It has yet to be confirmed if 2023 will not only bring the Final Arc to an end but My Hero Academia as well as Horikoshi has remained tight-lipped when it comes to how many chapters the Shonen franchise has left. Along with the manga's conclusion, it will be interesting to see how many more seasons, and/or movies, that the Shonen franchise will have in the tank. Despite heading toward the grand finale, Bakugo and Mirko will remain two of the most popular Shonen characters introduced in years.

Do you think the Rabbit Hero and Dynamight will survive the events of the Final Arc?