My Hero Academia Cosplay Shows Off Camie’s Darker Side

If you are looking to get into cosplay, there are few series as big as My Hero Academia. The community has embraced the anime full stop, and thousands have picked up the heroic series for their cosplay pool. Of course, there are some looks which stand out above the rest, and it seems like one fan went beyond for their take on Camie Utsushimi.

Over on Reddit, the fan shared their look with everyone, and it was there KirstydopeCosplay was inundated with love. After all, Camie is one of the anime’s so-called best girls, and this look nails the girl’s looks.

As you can see below, the cosplay features the fan leaning against a metal rail in a darkened room. Even with the lights dimmed, Camie’s black suit glows with some reflections, and fans can imagine this is how Camie will look when she finally graduates to the pro leagues.

With a cap on her head, Camie’s look is easy to complete with a tight bodysuit. The leather material is formfitting in every way, but this fan pulls off the look with confidence. She pairs the suit with some heeled white boots and a thick metal collar.

The quality of this cosplay is hard to deny, and netizens aren’t even trying to find faults. This gorgeous look is an example of a simple look done right, so the My Hero Academia fandom better pay attention.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.