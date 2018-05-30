This Viral ‘My Hero Academia’ Cosplay Brings Mama Midoriya To Life

The popularity of My Hero Academia has done some truly wonderful things. Not only has its rise diversified the shonen genre, but its huge influence has spread to the world of cosplaying. So, it was only a matter of time before the world found its perfect Inko Midoriya look, and that cosplay has finally gone live.

No, really. The whole get-up is seriously adorable.

Over on Twitter, a user known as Azuratis shared a photo of what may be the most perfect take on Inko to date. The picture, which can be seen below, shows the fan’s mother dressed up as Deku’s mother — and she nails it.

MY MOM ACTUALLY ENDED UP COSPLAYING DEKU’S MOM AAAAAAAAAAAAAAA 😭😭💕💖💚 pic.twitter.com/tMgZ66F8Ew — ⋆ azu ⋆ @ semi-hiatus/📌 (@azuratis) May 26, 2018

Donning a styled green wig, the bright cosplay nails Inko’s usual outfit. A pink cardigan is seen layered over a collared white shirt, and the outfit is completed with a blue skirt and white sneakers. With a bright smile, this mom looks every bit of Inko that Izuku would be forced to do a double-take.

Naturally, the cosplayer’s appearance at a local anime convention made her a cool mom. Azuratis shared a few photos of her mother posing for pictures with various Izuku cosplayers, and you can feel the love. After all, it’s hard to hate a cosplay this good.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

What do you think about this stunning cosplay? Does this Mama Midoriya do the anime justice? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!